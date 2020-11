Despite the challenges of a pandemic, local organizers are ensuring no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Annual efforts to feed those in need will continue on for Thanksgiving this year. It will just look different this year.

Westy's will feed more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving. Dine-in will be closed and lines will be kept socially distance as they dish meal after meal out. It begins at 9 a.m.