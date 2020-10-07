'PPE for BIPOC' group brings free PPE kits to communities in need

A group is holding pop up stands around Memphis to hand out free PPE kits for marginalized communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of young adults are ensuring people that are most a risk during the COVID-19 pandemic have the supplies they need to stay safe.

To connect people in need with PPE, Jordan Dodson, Chase Baltz and Logan Totty got together to create ‘PPE for BIPOC’ which stands for Personal Protective Equipment for Black and Indigenous People of Color.

They’re not waiting for people to ask for help, they’re finding them first.

Since forming a few weeks ago, the group has held four pop up stands in marginalized areas in Frayser, Orange Mound and off Summer. Thursday afternoon the three were outside City Hall where people suffering from homelessness gather.

“We do whatever we can, wherever we can, because we realize not everyone has access to masks right now,” Dodson said.

Inside each kit are masks, hand sanitizer, sanitation products and informational resources on subjects like registering to vote and domestic violence. At each pop up, they have handed out 200 of the kits.

Many of the people they’ve held have been older adults. Dodson said they hear from many that they didn’t know where to find masks and were thankful they came to them.

Dodson said one motivator for their pop ups is that they believe everyone should have access to free masks.

“The masks have become a more capitalistic effort so you have to purchase masks in order to be safe from a virus that is widespread, a virus that has now closed down restaurants, bars and even schools,” she said. “We feel you shouldn’t have to purchase something that should be given freely.”

While in Frayser for the first pop up, Dodson said they discovered many people were unaware of the mask mandate in the city or the potential fine they could face.

The group initially raised $5,000 to cover the cost for the kits. They buy the masks from local artists in order to give back to the community over corporations, Dodson said.

“If the mask is pretty, people want to wear it. So, we want to empower the community as well; to look good in your mask, feel good in your mask. You deserve it for free, you don’t have to purchase it,” Dodson said.

The group has a new goal to raise $10,000 to increase the number of pop ups around the city.

“When we say All Black Lives Matter we also have to say Poor Black Lives,” Dodson reflected. “Often times they get left in the way side. Its even a privilege to walk on the front line and be given a way to raise money for certain things because it’s the same that poor black people don’t necessarily get.”