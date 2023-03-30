Free resources coming to Frayser; community honoring of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. legacy

Resources like health services, confidential HIV testing, blood testing, and even on-site job applications will be available.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Saturday, the organization Frayser Community PTSA is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we approach 55 years after his assassination.

To remember his dream, event coordinator Claudia Jones continues to invest in the community by bringing a many different services to one place.

Resources like health services, confidential HIV testing, blood testing, and even on-site job applications will be available.

There will also be music, arts and crafts, face painting, and food trucks. The event will be held at the Ed Rice-Frayser Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will be free to the public.

The National Civil Rights Museum will also be hosting a MLK tribute day full of events Tuesday, April 4th. It will start with a virtual panel discussion on how to transform unjust economic systems at 11:30 a.m.

The museum closes with a hybrid commemoration at the Central Museum Courtyard. That event starts at 4 p.m., and it will also be available virtually.

If neither of those events work for your schedule, you can always consider volunteering your time for a good cause or giving donations.