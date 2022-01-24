Free tax preparation for Memphis residents

"We just feel like it's our public service to just do right by our common people and offer a free tax prep for preparation," said Matthew Horton, Impact America Tenn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first quarter of the year means it is tax season and the time to get all of your tax materials together.

The IRS has begun accepting and processing tax returns for 2021; there are a few things you need to know.

The IRS expects more than 160-million tax returns for 2021.

That means some might feel the need to get an early start on filing.

In Memphis, SaveFirst with Impact America has three locations where you can get help with tax preparations for free.

The nonprofit is made up of student volunteers and certified tax preparers whose goal is to help working families get all their benefits.

SaveFirst's Memphis locations are in Orange Mound, Church Health in the Crosstown Concourse, and the Binghampton Development Center.

The nonprofit said it is important to offer this service for free because the community should always come first.

"It is very common that people get taken advantage of because they just don't know how to handle, I guess taxes. You sometimes get corporations or organizations that just can take advantage of that. We just feel like it's our public service to just do right by our common people and offer a free tax prep for preparation," said Matthew Horton, Impact America Tennessee Chapter SaveFirst Team Lead.

Horton also said some could see less in their returns this year due to the stimulus checks, child tax credit, and student loan holds.

"Because it's now an advanced payment, you receive those monthly payments in advance. You're going to see like a lower tax return," said Horton. "Because the student loans are being on hold right now, that doesn't mean that that interest is, so that will most likely hit people on that tax return. So of course, just manage your expectations on thinking how much of that you'll receive."

SaveFirst will accept clients based on appointment and walk-ins.