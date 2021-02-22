Free water available this week for those affected by boil water advisory in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. and Councilman Martavius Jones will host three free water distribution events this week.
These events have been organized in response to a precautionary boil water advisory issued by MLGW last week.
Residents will receive one free case of water per car at each event. All events will be first come, first served while supplies of water last.
The free water distribution events will take place at the following locations:
Wednesday, February 24
- 4pm
- Pursuit of God Church
- 3759 N. Watkins
- Memphis, TN 38127
Thursday, February 25
- 4pm
- Alpha Memphis Education Foundation
- 4122 Barton Dr.
- Memphis, TN 38116
Saturday, February 27
- 2pm
- Impact Church
- 2025 Clifton Ave
- Memphis, TN 38127
The water donation was provided by TVA Vice President of West Tennessee Mark Yates and Four Square Lodge #64, Kansas City, MO. Key supporters of these events also include: Brothers Round Table, The Trinity Lodge XII, and Pastor Earle Fisher.