Free water available this week for those affected by boil water advisory in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. and Councilman Martavius Jones will host three free water distribution events this week.

These events have been organized in response to a precautionary boil water advisory issued by MLGW last week.

Residents will receive one free case of water per car at each event. All events will be first come, first served while supplies of water last.

The free water distribution events will take place at the following locations:

Wednesday, February 24

4pm

Pursuit of God Church

3759 N. Watkins

Memphis, TN 38127

Thursday, February 25

4pm

Alpha Memphis Education Foundation

4122 Barton Dr.

Memphis, TN 38116

Saturday, February 27

2pm

Impact Church

2025 Clifton Ave

Memphis, TN 38127

The water donation was provided by TVA Vice President of West Tennessee Mark Yates and Four Square Lodge #64, Kansas City, MO. Key supporters of these events also include: Brothers Round Table, The Trinity Lodge XII, and Pastor Earle Fisher.