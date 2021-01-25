High utility bills? Apply for MLGW's free weatherization program now

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — MLGW's "Share the Pennies" weatherization program is opening applications to make homes more energy efficient to reduce monthly bills.
Applications for the free weatherization program opens online at 8 a.m. on January 25. If a home is chosen, MLGW employees will come perform an energy audit to identify anything that needs repairs or replacement from windows to HVAC systems to attic insulations.
“What our energy engineers do is they just assess the whole time, they’re trying to find out what is causing the problem then we try to fix those," Gail Jones Carson, MLGW Spokeswoman said.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, weatherization can save homes up $437 annually on their utility bills.
“When customer’s homes are weatherized they reduce their energy consumption and when emergency consumption is reduced, then the utility bill is a lot less," Jones Carson said. "The pennies program is a grant, it is not a loan."
Due to high demand, applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Click here to apply. Homes without internet, can call (901) 529-4561.
To qualify for the program:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- Must be a homeowner who lives in Shelby County
- Home must be listed in your name
- Must live in the home to be repaired
- Must be current on previous year's City and County property taxes for the home you live in
- House income must meet 200% of federal poverty level
- Must have an active MLGW utility account in your name with no diversion debt or outstanding debt in collection in the last seven years
Since 2018, more than 450 homes have been weatherized through the Share the Pennies program. Share the Pennies is funded through customers voluntarily donating to the fund by rounding up their bills to the nearest dollar.
With the pandemic, MLGW workers that go to a home will be wearing full body PPE.