High utility bills? Apply for MLGW's free weatherization program now

Homes having a hard time paying utility bills each month could qualify for a free weatherization program. Applications open 8 a.m. on Jan. 25th

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — MLGW's "Share the Pennies" weatherization program is opening applications to make homes more energy efficient to reduce monthly bills.

Applications for the free weatherization program opens online at 8 a.m. on January 25. If a home is chosen, MLGW employees will come perform an energy audit to identify anything that needs repairs or replacement from windows to HVAC systems to attic insulations.

“What our energy engineers do is they just assess the whole time, they’re trying to find out what is causing the problem then we try to fix those," Gail Jones Carson, MLGW Spokeswoman said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, weatherization can save homes up $437 annually on their utility bills.

“When customer’s homes are weatherized they reduce their energy consumption and when emergency consumption is reduced, then the utility bill is a lot less," Jones Carson said. "The pennies program is a grant, it is not a loan."

Due to high demand, applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here to apply. Homes without internet, can call (901) 529-4561.

The U.S. Department of Energy says weatherizing homes can save up to $437 annually on utility bills. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/zh9be3awZz — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 25, 2021

To qualify for the program:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

Must be a homeowner who lives in Shelby County

Home must be listed in your name

Must live in the home to be repaired

Must be current on previous year's City and County property taxes for the home you live in

House income must meet 200% of federal poverty level

Must have an active MLGW utility account in your name with no diversion debt or outstanding debt in collection in the last seven years

Since 2018, more than 450 homes have been weatherized through the Share the Pennies program. Share the Pennies is funded through customers voluntarily donating to the fund by rounding up their bills to the nearest dollar.