From Poverty to Head of a Global Ministry, Southaven Pastor Bartholomew Orr shares the "ORRdinary Lessons" in new book

Pastor Orr's church started out with just 66 members and now has more than 12,000 members with two locations in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may remember mega-church Pastor Bartholomew Orr as he made headlines nationally as "the flying preacher" back in 2018, but this pastor comes from humble beginnings.

Southaven native, Pastor Orr released a tell-all book called ORRdinary Lessons in which he talks about is experience serving as the Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years.

"It is such a humbling experience right now. I went to Christian Brothers College there in Memphis and my Freshman humanities professor Dr. Margaret Sather told me 30 something years ago Bart write a book and it's now coming to fruition so it's a humbling experience," Pastor Orr explained.

The church, which has held services virtually since the beginning of the pandemic, has continued to pour over a million dollars of support into the local, regional and global economy through mobile food pantries, support of schools and families and ministries in need. Orr dedicates the book to everyone affected by COVID-19.

In the book, Pastor Orr talks about encouraging those who have lost jobs or loved ones during the pandemic.

"We need to get back to some of the basics of what it means to just be human, be compassionate towards one another to be positive in our outlook to really love and allow the love of Christ to really live in our hearts," Pastor Orr explained.