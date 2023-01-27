FULL VIDEO: City of Memphis releases video of altercation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols | Warning - extremely graphic

City officials released the video that led to 5 Memphis Police officers being fired and arrested for multiple felonies, including 2nd Degree Murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Memphis officials have released the video of the altercation with police that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The video is partially edited by the City of Memphis in order to protect the identity of third-parties that appear on the video that did not take part in the altercation. This video shows graphic violence and bad language.

The City of Memphis released the video in four separate sections at 6 p.m. Friday, and posted content warnings with each section.

The first shows the initial confrontation with Nichols, who was pepper sprayed and tased before escaping from the officers.

Watch the full first video here:

The second section is from SkyCop surveillance cameras, and shows the five officers forcing Nichols to the ground and assaulting him.

Watch the full second video here:

The third section of video shows another officer joining in on other officers after Tyre Nichols was re-captured. An officer pepper-sprays Nichols several times as he's detained on the ground.

Watch the full third video here:

The fourth and final section of video released by the City of Memphis shows the moments officers caught up with Tyre Nichols, slammed him to the ground, and assaulted him on the ground continuously.

Once the situation comes under control, several officers stand around Nichols, visibly in pain, and don't attempt or offer medical help.

Watch the full fourth video here:

Nichols died three days after this encounter with Memphis Police.