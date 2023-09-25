'We need to engage our young people' | South Memphians hope to revitalize T.O. Fuller State Park 'with a purpose'

Whether looking for a place to shoot some hoops, or get some exercise outside surrounded by beautiful scenery, the park is arguably a hidden gem in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Residents in South Memphis are calling on the community and leaders to show some love to T.O. Fuller State Park.

The park, located near Graceland, is one of the first state parks east of the Mississippi River that openly allowed African Americans during segregation. It is named after a prominent African-American educator, pastor, politician, civic leader and author — Dr. Thomas O. Fuller.

Whether looking for a place to shoot some hoops, or get some exercise outside surrounded by beautiful scenery, the park is arguably a hidden gem in the city of Memphis. Some even call it a Mid-South marvel.

Even with all these amenities, residents say there is not a lot of foot traffic, and they're working to change that.

Organization "Friends of Fuller Park" is working with park rangers and the state to ensure the park is not only revitalized and upgraded but done so with a purpose, giving the youth in the community something positive to do.

Coleman Thompson is the president of Friends of Fuller Park.

"I'm a lot older now, but [when I was] five and six years old, I do recall we used to have dances down here," Thompson said. "We had ample space to play baseball."

The park just south of McKellar Lake has nearly 12 hundred acres of green space, a baseball diamond, basketball court, meeting space and multiple picnic areas.

Others say having this space available to youth would have beneficial results.