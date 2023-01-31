Audio & video of Tyre Nichols' beating 'in its entirety' could come 'in the next few weeks', says city's chief legal officer

"A premature release of the video and audio could compromise our administrative investigation," said Jennifer Sink.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis’ Chief Legal Officer said a full release of audio and video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police could come “in the next few weeks.”

In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Jennifer Sink said they have received many requests for the full entirety of audio and video, but because the city is still conducting an investigation of other personnel, they need to hold off for now.

The full statement is below:

“The City has received multiple requests for the release of the entirety of the audio and video footage in the Tyre Nichols’ case. The City is still conducting an administrative investigation of other personnel, and the criminal investigation is ongoing. It is imperative the City conduct a thorough investigation so that all culpable parties can be held accountable. A premature release of the video and audio could compromise our administrative investigation.

The City is preparing to release these recordings publicly upon completion of the administrative investigation, which is expected to occur in the next few weeks. Mr. Nichols’ family and attorneys have been afforded an opportunity to view the entirety of the audio and video footage privately until it can be released publicly. We request the public’s patience while we complete our investigation.”

The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.