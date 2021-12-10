Funeral for fallen MPD officer to be held Tuesday

MPD Officer Darrell Adams was killed while conducting a crash investigation on I-40 earlier this month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral of a Memphis police officer killed in the line of duty is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Darrell Adams was killed while conducting a crash investigation on I-40 earlier this month. Adams had been a MPD officer since 2016.

A Sea of Blue procession was held Monday night to honor Adams who was described by family and colleagues as a dedicated, proud and humble person.

The funeral for Adams is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hope Church on Walnut Grove. Following the service, he will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery

Adams is the third MPD officer killed in a crash this year.