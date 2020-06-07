Funeral services for Memphis funeral Director Edgar Miller set for Monday

The second visitation is Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of beloved Memphis funeral Director Edgar Miller are saying goodbye over several days.

Visitations started Sunday for Miller aka “The Prince of Funeral Directors.”.

He was a 48-year veteran funeral director for N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

Two visitations are being held because Miller was such a popular member of the staff.

Sunday’s will go until 8:00 p.m. at the N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home in South Memphis.

The second visitation is Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The funeral will follow from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Northeast Memphis.

A celebration of life is the following day at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in South Memphis.