Funeral services set for MPD officer killed in shooting at East Memphis library

A visitation and Sea of Blue are planned for Monday, Feb. 27, and the funeral and burial will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been finalized for the Memphis Police officer who died after being shot while responding to a trespassing complaint at an East Memphis library.

Visitation for MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd is set for 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Greater Community Temple Church at 5151 Winchester Road. A Sea of Blue will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 3500 block of South Mendenhall.

Another visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hope Church at 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. at the church.

Officer Redd will be laid to rest at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, we announced the Line of Duty death of Officer Geoffrey Redd IBM 11337. Officer Redd’s... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Officers were called to the library Feb. 2 and encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.

The TBI said the man had started a confrontation with another person inside the library, and when two officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and shot Officer Redd. The TBI also confirmed that the other officer returned fire, shooting and killing Torence Jackson Jr., 28, of Indianapolis.

Officer Redd, a former marine, died in the hospital on Feb 18, according to MPD.

The TBI is working on the case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor. The bureau often investigates shootings and other use-of-force incidents around the state when officers are involved.

Officer Redd became part of the Memphis department 15 years ago in February 2008, according to MPD. MPD said that he worked at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moraih, Ridgeway and Appling Farms Stations.