Funeral services set for MPD officer Mark Lesure

The funeral will be held Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Greater New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and loved ones are preparing to pay their respects, acknowledging the passing of Memphis police officer Mark Lesure, who was found dead after collapsing in his driveway Sunday, July 9.

There will be a visitation Wednesday, July 19 at Eureka Truevine Baptist Church located at 3510 Millbranch Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a visitation Thursday, July 20 at Greater New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church located at 250 E. Raines Rd. at 9 a.m.