Funeral services set for COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson

Louise Patterson, the wife of the late G.E. Patterson and Presiding Bishop of Church of God in Christ, passed away Sunday, November 20.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral arrangements are set for COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, former presiding bishop of the Church of God In Christ.

Mother Louise Patterson passed away on Sunday, November 20 at her home. She was 84.

A local memorial service will be held Thursday, December 1 with a public viewing from 9 a.m. - 6:45 p.m, with the service to follow at 7 p.m.

Mrs. Patterson's National Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, December 2 with visitation from 8 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., the service will begin at 10 a.m.

All services will be held at Temple of Deliverance Church Of God In Christ, 369 G.E. Patterson Ave. in Memphis. Her burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was president and CEO of the Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. She also served as the general manager of WBBP radio station, and president of Podium Records.

As the first lady of the church Bishop G.E. Patterson founded, Temple of Deliverance COGIC, Evangelist Patterson recognized the international influence of her husband’s ministry. She was the founder of The Total Woman Women’s Conference, highlighting national crisis in the African American community.