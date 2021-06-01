Funeral services set for Mississippi trooper/former Olive Branch officer killed in the line of duty

MADISON, Miss — Funeral services are planned for a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed while conducting a highway traffic stop.
Trooper John Harris was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Madison County.
WAPT-TV reports that a funeral service for Harris is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.
A graveside service will be at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Twitter that Harris' death is a reminder of how fragile life is.
Olive Branch Police said in a social post: "Today the Command Staff and Officers of the Olive Branch Police Department offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of Trooper John Harris as he is laid to rest this afternoon. Trooper Harris previously served with our department prior to joining MHP and will be remembered for his dedication and service to our community and to the state."