Funeral for WNBA star, Collierville native Nikki McCray-Penson to take place in Knoxville on Saturday

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and died last week at age 51.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The funeral for WNBA star and coach Nikki McCray-Penson will take place on Saturday in Knoxville.

Funeral services for McCray-Penson are set for Saturday, July 15, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Visitation is at 1 p.m., while services are expected to begin at 2 p.m.

McCray-Penson was a two-time Olympic gold-medalist and a former ABL MVP. After eight seasons in the WNBA, she retired in 2006.

Services for Nikki McCray-Penson to take place this Saturday in Knoxville. Saturday, July 15, 2023 1-2pm Mt. Olive Baptist Church 1601 Dandridge Avenue Knoxville, TN 37915 More info » 1tn.co/46UnvBt

Posted by Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball on Monday, July 10, 2023

