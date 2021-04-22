Gardening bloom felt as Memphis Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale begins

Memphis Botanic Garden had to look far and wide to fill this year's sale due to the growing interest in gardening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Throughout the pandemic, the hobby of gardening has bloomed. For people with new or old green thumbs, the Memphis Botanic Garden's annual Spring Plant Sale is now underway.

Annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees and every plant you may think up is lined up inside the nursery of the Memphis Botanic Garden.

“We have tens of thousands of plants," Michael Allen, Memphis Botanic Garden Executive Director, said.

Allen expects that not only flowers will be "blooming" at this year's sale.

"Gardening as a hobby, as an interest, has just gone up exponentially," he said. "There’s no question about that. We’re seeing it in the interest in our plant sale.”

For this year's sale, plant lovers have to reserve a time to shop out of safety precaution to the pandemic.

“Every 15 minutes we have slots for people to sign up for," Allen said.

The Memphis Botanic Garden’s annual Spring Plant Sale begins today! 🪴We’re live from inside the nursery with a sneak peek at what’s for sale.@LocalMemphis | @memphisbotanic pic.twitter.com/eL84aHEuDt — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) April 22, 2021

Due to the growing number of green thumbs, it wasn't an easy feat to get all the plants lined up for sale.

While some on sale are grown at the garden, many others are brought in from wholesalers.

"It has almost been impossible to find the product that we need from wholesalers to bring it in in the quantities that we did," Allen said. We’ve had to look far and wide to make that happen.”

Sales go to benefit the garden and its programs it puts on throughout the year like educational ones.

“This really is an opportunity for people of all levels beginners, intermediate to come and find plants that work for them in their homes and spaces that they have," Allen said.