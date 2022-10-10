Massive fire kills 1, destroys several businesses in downtown Gatlinburg

Parts of the building were brought to the ground with nothing more than charred debris remaining. The city said a person was found dead inside the damaged structure.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg Fire Department confirmed one person died in a massive fire that broke out at a block of businesses along the Parkway on Sunday.

On Monday morning, the city said a person's body was found inside the damaged structure Sunday as crews worked to suppress the fire. That person's identity has not been confirmed. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department was also on the scene.

As of Monday morning, crews continued to monitor and fight hot spots that reignited. Parts of the block that housed Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg were demolished with nothing more than charred debris remaining.

The portion of the building that held Puckers Sports Grill and the China Bazaar was still standing as of Monday morning but badly damaged. Crews continued to battle flames that popped up inside the building.

On Monday, the city said the property owner's private contractor would be demolishing the damaged structure. The section of Parkway will remain closed until demolition is complete for safety reasons.

The city said downtown Gatlinburg sidewalks are currently open, except for a portion of a northbound sidewalk, which is detoured behind Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen and the southbound sidewalk is closed between Johnny Rockets and The Gatlinburg Inn.

Now that there’s daylight, Gatlinburg fire crews are working to put out a fire inside China Bazaar / Puckers. @wbir pic.twitter.com/qipVhATSXg — Fernando Garcia-Franceschini (@FernandoGFTV) October 10, 2022

According to the release, city officials asked people traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to use the Gatlinburg Bypass.

"Travel in the immediate area is not recommended at this time, however, If individuals need to access the downtown Gatlinburg area, motorists can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road," the news release read.

Gatlinburg Trolley services were also suspended Sunday due to the closure of the Parkway.

Fire next to Gatlinburg Inn in Gatlinburg TN this morning. Businesses effected are China Bazaar, Puckers Sports Bar, Cafe 420, Gifts of Gatlinburg, Town Center Place pic.twitter.com/mo9YMIQR0N — Mike Carter (@cartermajaa53) October 9, 2022

Other businesses nearby also saw damage from the fire, such as Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen across the street.

"Our store will have to be closed longer for maybe longer for what we anticipated," said Patricia Edwards, the owner of Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen.

Edwards mentioned that they might need to throw away some of their candy because of the smoke.

Autumn Taylor, the director of Candy Concepts, said Puckers is one of their beloved restaurants. "I have faith that no matter what this brings we'll move forward stronger."

The city said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. If anyone has any information on the fire, Gatlinburg authorities said to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Gatlinburg Fire Department at 865-436-5112.