Mayor Lee Harris and Steve Mulroy to hold a joint press conference

D.A. nominee Steve Mulroy's race against incumbent D.A. Amy Weirich is said to be the most highly anticipated local races.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Democratic District Attorney nominee Steve Mulroy will kick off their general election campaigns Friday, May 27 with a joint press conference near Cummings Elementary School at 11 a.m.

Many may recall that students, faculty, and staff at Cummings Elementary experienced a school shooting last September.

No one was fatally injured in the shooting, but the incident put residents and local government on high alert of the continuous crime involving youth in Memphis and the detriment that it causes.

Mayor Harris and Mulroy are expected to endorse Judge Russel Sugarmon for Juvenille Court Judge, which they said they believe will help reform the criminal justice system.

Mulroy, Mayor Harris and Sugarmon are all preparing for the upcoming Shelby County general elections in August and November.

Mayor Harris is set to face Republican nominee Worth Morgan. Mulroy will run against incumbent District Attorney Amy Weirich, which is one race that has received a lot of local attention.