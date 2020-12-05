Battle ends over statues and graves of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife

Custody of the statues, as well as the graves, has been turned over to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It appears the battle over the statues and graves of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife is officially over.

Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans tells Local 24 News they reached a settlement with Memphis and Greenspace, which owns the parks where the statues once stood.

Millar says the Sons of Confederate Veterans has been given the statues, the plaques, and even the old guns that were at Confederate Park. He says they were also given custody of the graves.