Generator blamed for deadly early morning fire in Bethel Grove area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an early morning house fire in the Bethel Grove area. Investigators said the fire was caused by a generator.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Labelle Street, just south of Dunn Avenue.

Memphis Fire investigators said it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. While searching the home, they found the man dead inside. A cause of death has not been released. His identity has not yet been officially released.

Neighbors told ABC 24 the man was an elderly veteran and had been without power for the several days due to last week's storm.

Neighbor Andre Cook said he was warming up his car when he saw smoke coming from the home. He called 911 and ran to help.

"My instinct was to get in there to get him. So I kicked the door in and the fire blew out. It blew us, it blew me off the porch. By that time, my neighbor came across the street and tried to go in there by the fire was just too engulfed," Cook said.

Investigators said the fire was caused by power surge from the improper use of a generator.

The fire caused about $25,000 total in damage.

When using a generator be sure to have it as far from the home as possible, use a heavy-duty cord, and do not place the generator inside your home or garage. pic.twitter.com/dccoM5WAhb — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 8, 2022