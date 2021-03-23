WATCH LIVE: One juror left to seat in Chauvin trial

The court has chosen a panel of 14 jurors, but one more is needed as a "temporary alternate" before opening statements begin on March 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, March 23

Judge plans to call in 12 more potential jurors for questioning Tuesday

One juror seated Monday morning, 14 on panel with one more needed

Previously judge ruled no delay or change of venue

Some evidence of 2019 arrest of George Floyd is admissible, dealing with "cause of death"

Opening statements in trial to begin Monday morning, March 29

Court proceedings will convene Tuesday with one final juror left to seat in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

A 14th juror was selected for the panel Monday morning. Originally, Judge Peter Cahill had requested 14 people, 12 jurors for the panel with two alternates, but Cahill increased the number to 15 on Friday.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse says the first 14 seated will be the 12 jurors and 2 alternates unless one of them needs to be dismissed prior to opening statements. If that happened, number 15 would step in. If there were no juror dismissals then the 15th juror would be excused before opening statements.

Raguse adds that Judge Cahill has not specified that the final 2 jurors picked will end up being the alternates, but that is the belief of attorneys on both sides of this case. Either way, alternate jurors will not be told that they are alternates until the moment they are dismissed prior to deliberations

Of the 14 jurors selected thus far, two are white men, three are Black men, one is a Black woman, two identify as multi-racial women and six are white women.

Tuesday, March 23

10:10 a.m.

It took less than 15 minutes to excuse juror #129, a woman and mother of three who wrote on her questionnaire that she did not want to be a juror on this case, and that she feared for the safety of her family. After a few questions from Chauvin's attorney Judge Cahill dismissed her for cause.

9 a.m.

The quest to seat a 15th "temporary alternate" juror began shortly after 9 a.m. with the questioning of juror #127, a man in his 50s or early 60s. He told the courtroom he has always struggled reading so he does not read the newspaper, does not have social media accounts and does not watch television news as he believes "the media" tries to influence viewers. "The news bothers me," he explained.

Juror #127 was a truck driver who trained to become a pipefitter at age 50. He insists he can be impartial, and told defense attorney Eric Nelson he would not hesitate to acquit if that's what the evidence dictated. "I don't want to be afraid to make the right choice... it's about a person's life right now," he said.

The state asked juror #127 a few questions about his dislike of the media and his statement that he would believe a police officer more than a civilian. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher then made a motion to dismiss for cause and Judge Cahill agreed, saying the juror exhibited bias that would prevent him from being fair and impartial.

Juror #127 is excused by Judge Cahill after Schleicher made a motion to dismiss for cause.



Cahill also is giving the defense back its strike used yesterday on Juror #121. He reviewed the case Nelson cited -- about evasiveness -- and Cahill agrees that should have been for cause — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 23, 2021

Monday, March 22

Judge Cahill opened the court proceedings on Monday morning by addressing prosecutors and Derek Chauvin's defense team, telling them he read further briefs on attorney Eric Nelson's request for a change of venue over the weekend, and has not changed his mind.

That means the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer will remain in Hennepin County as originally planned.

Previously, Derek Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson had requested that the trial be delayed or moved after the city of Minneapolis announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family, the largest in the city's history.

On Friday the judge noted that he believes even people who have been exposed to news of the incident can be impartial jurors, saying "I don't think there's any place in Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case."