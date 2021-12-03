Jury selection nears the halfway point in Derek Chauvin trial

Six of the 14 people needed to sit on the jury for the trial of the former Minneapolis officer, charged in the death of George Floyd, have been chosen.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, March 12

Jury selection to resume at 9 a.m. Friday



Six jurors have been seated as of end of day Thursday, eight more needed for jury

Three jurors are white, three are people of color



Judge Peter Cahill reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin

Judge says his ruling does not apply to three other former officers also charged in the death of George Floyd



On Friday morning, jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, will resume at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense seated one juror, described as a "possibly Hispanic" man by the courtroom pool reporter, and referred to as Juror #36 for the trial. Six jurors have been seated for the trial so far.

Two people were dismissed from the potential jury pool on Thursday, meaning that eight more need to be selected to bring the jury to 14 people -- 12 jurors and two alternates.

Also on Thursday, in an 8 a.m. motions hearing, Judge Peter Cahill made a decision on a legal issue that had been vexing both sides: the addition of a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin. Cahill reinstated the charge after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

When jury selection began on Tuesday, March 9, Chauvin was already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The defense previously asked the judge to drop the third-degree charge prior to the beginning of jury selection for lack of probable cause, and Cahill agreed. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that was an error, and asked the judge to reconsider the charge.

The defense then asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the third-degree murder charge, but on Wednesday the ruling came down that the lower court should make that decision. Since the defense did not appeal, jury selection continued moving forward.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume Friday morning at 9 a.m., and Judge Cahill said opening arguments will not start until March 29, regardless of how long it takes to seat the full jury.