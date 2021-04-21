“I’m glad that we can hold the officer accountable, but….until we can change the system and the structure of it, I feel like this is just one drop in the bucket."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justice or accountability? Those seem to be the weights teetering the scale of emotions following the guilty verdict of former police officer, Derek Chauvin.

“First and foremost, our heart goes out to the family of George Floyd,” said Dr. Earle Fisher, #UptheVote901 Founder. “I’m glad that we can hold the officer accountable, but….until we can change the system and the structure of it, I feel like this is just one drop in the bucket.”

Memphis community leader, Dr. Fisher, has seen injustice time and time again.

The Chauvin trial brought no changed feelings.

“I was praying for the best and bracing for the worst which is a perpetual state of pain and trauma that Black folks seem to be in. I can’t say that I was surprised, and I can’t say that I was relieved,” said Dr. Fisher. “I think we’ve been numb to the degree by which I didn’t have much of an expectation.”

It is a numbness crossing generations. Take 17-year-old Jordan Greene who plans to study law.

“Honestly, a part of me just felt numb. A part of me just couldn’t help but see the long road that we still have to go,” said Greene.

She recognizes that this is a road to change with more bumps and blocks to come.

“If there was another trial tomorrow and the same circumstances, Black folks around the country would still be on pins and needles concerned about what the verdict would be,” said Dr. Fisher. “Clearly, there are more elements within the broader structure criminal injustice system and the legal system that need to be modified or in some cases need to be eradicated.”

Dr. Fisher said this change is needed so that tomorrow's future isn't a repeat of the past.

“I want to see a world where my 15-year-old brother can walk outside with his friends and not get stopped by police. I want to live in a world where my brother can play outside in our own front yard and not without having the police being called on him or having the fear that my dad goes outside at night and drives in his car. I want to live in a world where I’m not seen as a threat when I walk into a store," said Greene.

Justice or accountability? Mid-South residents from two different generations weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial guilty verdict. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) April 22, 2021

Dr. Fisher wants everyone to still be aware of the fact that remains.

“These things have existed for a long time in this country, in this county, and in this city. I don’t expect for them to be resolved in a matter of a day or week or in a couple of years. I do think it’s important for us to continue to advocate and agitate,” said Dr. Fisher.

“Our generation can do that by continuing to listen to the voices that aren’t always heard. Look outside of your perspective,” said Greene.