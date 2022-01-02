Federal trial for ex-MPD officers postponed after positive COVID test

The court will be in recess until next Monday after Judge Paul Magnuson revealed one of the defendants in the case tested positive for COVID-19.

Trial postponed over positive COVID-19 test

Dept. of Corrections safety trainer doubles down on safety techniques taught to officers

Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death

The trial for former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane has been postponed after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorneys gathered in the courtroom Wednesday morning before Judge Paul Magnuson adjourned the trial until Monday.

According to the pool reporter inside the courtroom, Kueng and Thao appeared this morning, but Thomas Lane was not.

Kueng, Tao and Lane are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day he was murdered in May 2020. Kueng and Tao face an additional charge for not stepping in to help Floyd while fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of murder in a state trial.

Proceedings opened with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker on the stand for cross-examination by the officers' defense teams.

Robert Paule, defense attorney for Thou Tao, had Baker acknowledge he initially told the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia in George Floyd's autopsy.

Baker told jurors he was harassed and received multiple threats after the initial press release about Floyd's death was published.

The courtroom abruptly took its morning break after a juror, who according to the court pool reporter, was shaking and looked unwell and was taken out of the room.

After the break, Baker testified that his office received hundreds of phone calls and threats in reaction to his work in this case, but he told Paule no one influenced or pressured him.

The prosecution's next witness was Chris Douglas from Hennepin County's Department of Community Corrections.

Douglas told the jury he is the safety trainer for all new employees, and gives corrections officers "refreshers" throughout the year. Douglas said he had trained Thomas Lane when he was a corrections officer in 2017.

Prosecutors asked Douglas about safety training techniques, particularly, what to do if a person is handcuffed in the prone position. He said he teaches officers to roll the subject to the side recovery position to help them breathe better.

Lane's defense attorney Earl Gray cross-examined Douglas, getting him to double down on his opinion that a person who is restrained and having trouble breathing should be rolled onto their side.