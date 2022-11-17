MBI issues Silver Alert for man last seen in Southaven

Shaw is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe with tag TAC6828 traveling in an unknown direction.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for George Shaw of Southaven.

The MBI said Shaw, 74, is five feet and eight inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat Wednesday, November 16.

Shaw is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe with tag TAC6828 traveling in an unknown direction.