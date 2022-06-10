Germantown students set to meet about "3G" agreement

Details about how the ownership dispute would affect the student body were unclear at the start of the negotiation process. Now students have some hope.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Save the G Squad is set to meet Tuesday, Dec.13 at Germantown High at 10:30 a.m. to discuss their support of the proposed "3G" agreement, as leaders continue to make final votes this week, deciding the future of Germantown schools.

Save the G Squad is a group of Germantown High School students who have been active and outspoken as Memphis-Shelby County Schools and the City of Germantown have worked to find a solution to resolve the fight for ownership of Germantown's namesake schools.

Students feared that they would be forced to separate or even displaced, not knowing what school they would attend if MSCS lost ownership of Germantown High and the other two namesake schools.

Those fears of being divided have since been put to rest after it was announced on Monday Dec. 5 that Germantown would regain ownership of its elementary and middle school, and a new MSCS high school will be built in Cordova.

The district also made it clear that the transition would not be immediate, allowing Shelby County and the City of Germantown nine years to fine tune the move.

The historical school currently known as Germantown High will be dissolved. The City of Germantown said it has plans to expand the medical district.

Students and their families make up some 1,800 persons affected by the "3G" agreement.