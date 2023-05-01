Germantown now accepting applications for Education Commission and Library Board

Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 9, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint commission and board members on June 26.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown said applications are open for residents interested in serving on the Education Commission or the Library Board for the city.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 9, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint commission and board members on June 26. Those appointed will begin serving July 1, 2023.

First-time applicants can apply online at Germantown-TN.gov/Commissions. Paper applications are no longer accepted.

Residents who currently serve and want to re-apply are asked to use an automated link emailed at the beginning of April.

There are 12 positions on the Education Commission, each serving a one-year term. The commission looks at education issues of “general community interest.” It also awards Teachers of the Month and Youth Excellence awards each month, and manages the Battle of the Brains math and science competition for Germantown and Houston High Schools and the annual Education Celebration.