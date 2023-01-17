Germantown church mourns deaths of four members in plane crash in Texas

Reports from the crash site said four were killed and one injured when the plane went down in Yoakum, Texas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Four members of a Germantown church have died in a small plane crash in Texas. One other was injured.

Harvest Church posted news of the deaths of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Garner is listed on the church’s website as Executive Pastor. The church said Kennon Vaughan, listed on the website as lead pastor, is stable at a Texas hospital.

The plane crash happened near CR 462 and FM 318 in Yoakum, Texas. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of the plane crash site. The church said the crash happened about 10:50 a.m. as the plane with the five men onboard was on the way to Yoakum.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the crash. The NTSB said it involves a Piper PA-46-350P aircraft.

"The Piper PA-46-350P aircraft near Yoakum, Texas was scheduled to land in Lavaca County but crashed in an open field around 10:50 a.m. today," Texas DPS said. "Five occupants were inside the plane. Four died and one is in stable condition being treated at Citizens Medical in Victoria, Texas."

According to the FAA, the plane is registered to SCT Enterprises out of Germantown, which is owned and directed by Steven Tucker.