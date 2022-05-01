Germantown considers ordinance banning dockless scooters

It also bans bicycles, scooters, electric bicycles and other small vehicles when this equipment is offered as a short-term rental and doesn’t require a dedicated rack or docking station.



What is an On-Demand Dockless Small Vehicle?

An On-Demand Dockless Small Vehicle is a bicycle, scooter, electric scooter or other small, wheeled vehicle designed specifically for sharing by using GPS technology and can be deployed as part of an On-Demand Dockless Small Vehicle System.



But what’s an On-Demand Dockless Small Vehicle System?

An On-Demand Dockless Small Vehicle System is a service that provides bicycles, scooters, electric bicycles, electric scooters or other small vehicles for short-term rentals for point-to-point trips and which may be locked and unlocked without needing a bicycle rack or other docking system.



When is the second reading of this ordinance?

The second reading and public hearing will take place at the May 9 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1930 S. Germantown Road.



What if I’d like to express my opinion about it?

There will be a public hearing at the May 9 reading. You are welcome and encouraged to share your opinion at this time.



Why does the City want to adopt this ordinance?

The City has extensively researched other municipalities and taken note of the negative impact that these vehicles have on public health and safety. We’ve also studied similar ordinances from other cities and modeled our own ordinance by using those best practices.



Would this ordinance mean that my own scooter or bicycle is banned?

No. This ordinance doesn’t affect privately owned bicycles and scooters. It only addresses those vehicles that are available for rent. If you do own a bicycle or scooter, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to be safe and wear a helmet, though.



What about bicycle-sharing programs?

Bicycle-share programs would still be allowed in the City. However, the ordinance would prohibit short-term bicycle rentals that don’t have a dedicated rack or docking system for return after use.



What gives the City the authority to adopt this ordinance?

The General Assembly passed a law, TCA 55-8-302, that gives cities the authority to regulate or prohibit electric scooters due to concerns of public health and safety. Germantown has chosen to exercise this authority.