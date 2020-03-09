Plans for redevelopment of closed Germantown Country Club

Development will not include commercial or multifamily buildings, according to a statement from the developer.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn — From a clubhouse to houses and golf carts to cars, we now know the plans for the former Germantown Country club.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, the Farmington Kimbrough Development Groups --which is registered to Spence Ray, the man behind the nearby Thornwood mixed-use development-- has an agreement to by the closed country club.

Ray is planning on building homes from 2,500 square feet to 6,500 square feet.

The Memphis Business Journal says that ray hoped to submit his plans to Germantown officials in january.