Fire Marshal again warning about unlicensed Mid-South company performing inspections

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Fire Marshal's office is again warning about a company it said is offering businesses fake inspections.

We first told you about the warning about a year ago.

Officials said Young Fire Protection does not have a state license but has still been inspecting fire extinguishers and kitchen suppression systems in local restaurants.

Germantown and other Fire Marshals have been working with the State Fire Marshal to investigate. They are asking any businesses that have been falsely inspected by Young Fire Protection to file a formal complaint here: tn.gov/fire.

Businesses that used Young Fire Protection for inspections will be required to have a state licensed company re-inspect and re-tag the extinguishers and/or fire suppression systems.

Germantown officials said there are many properly licensed companies in Shelby County and the area that can provide inspections.