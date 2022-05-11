x
Expect trail closures along Germantown Greenway Wednesday due to repaving

Trail access in the area will be limited due to the repaving, which is scheduled to last until Thursday night, weather permitting.
Credit: City of Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heads up for folks in Germantown. City contractors - Gibson Paving Inc. - will begin repaving a section of the Germantown Greenway Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022.

The city said the repaving work will begin at the pedestrian bridge north of Neshoba Lake and continue along the banks of the Wolf River, underneath Germantown Road, and end at the pedestrian bridge north of 7600 Wolf River Boulevard.

While the repaving is underway, trail access will be closed in those areas, as well as the entrance at Chick-Fil-A. If the weather holds up, the trail closures are expected to last from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

City officials said the repaving project is needed to level out the trail and fill in cracks since the greenway was originally installed in 2000. They said the repaved section will have a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface with a two-foot limestone skirt along each side.

The work is being paid for by the FY22 Public Works and Infrastructure Preplacement Program budget.

Credit: City of Germantown

