Germantown has a new City Administrator

Germantown's Mayor has appointed former Assistant City Administrator Jason Huisman to the position of City Administrator.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn — During Monday night's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, former Assistant City Administrator Jason Huisman was appointed to be the new City Administrator by Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

The city administrator is responsible for day-to-day operations of the city, as well as upholding the priorities and processes established by the Mayor and Aldermen. Huisman will replace former City Administrator Patrick Lawton.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have Jason with us over the last four-and-a-half years. We were able to see his remarkable talent, work ethic and the results of his leadership on numerous successful projects leading to better service for our residents,” Palazzolo said. “With tonight’s board approval, we continue our internal priority of succession planning and will have Jason Huisman leading our highly regarded civil servants on a path of continuous improvement.”

A Germantown family man, Huisman credits his leadership skills and professional drive to his own strong family upbringing that instilled values of faith and family in that order.

“The opportunity to assume greater responsibility in leading the next generation of exceptional public servants for our model community is a great honor,” said Huisman, who is one of only six active International City/County Management Association (ICMA)-credentialed city managers in Tennessee. “I’m grateful for the trust that the Mayor and Aldermen have placed in me and humbled by this tremendous opportunity.”