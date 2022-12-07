Germantown residents get into the holiday spirit with decoration contest | Here's how to enter

Families in the Mid-South will be able to take a drive through Germantown viewing all the holiday lights and decorations using a map that will be posted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of decking the halls, Germantown residents are decking their homes.

The Germantown Beautification Commission's Holiday Contest is still accepting submissions by Germantown residents who decorate their home or business.

Anyone who wants to be considered in the competition must submit an evening photo of their home or business holiday decorations using the online form by end of day Thursday, Dec. 8.

To complete the entry form, click here. those interested in competing can call the Parks and Recreation office at 901-757-7375 for more information.

Winners will be selected on Monday, Dec. 12. There will be several voting categories, including traditional, traditional doorway, children’s Christmas, religious, lights galore, animated display, business, subdivision entrance and best of show.