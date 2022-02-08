Germantown is bringing in extra help to recover from last week's ice storm

City officials announced Tuesday they are bringing in additional contractors to clear debris.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown officials announced Tuesday it is bringing in additional contractors to clear debris from last week's ice storm.

A second contractor will begin collecting yard debris in Germantown later this week. Waste Pro will continue to operate as scheduled. Additional trucks will follow a few days behind.

Germantown said limbs should be cut to a length of no more than six feet and stumps and limbs should not be more than 12 inches in diameter. All debris must be placed at the curb and not in the street.

Residents are asked to have all debris at the curb and ready for collection by February 25.

The city said it may take some time, but city contractors will collect all debris placed at the curb. They add that there is no need to secure a contractor to remove storm debris unless it needs to be moved immediately.

