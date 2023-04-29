Germantown launches neighborhood grants program with early June deadline for first round

Engagement, communications, beautification and safety are four categories for projects that Germantown residents could apply for up to $5,000 to help fund.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Supporting community leaders as they engage their neighbors, beautify their surroundings, improve resident communications and increase a general sense of well-being is the focus of a new program in the city of Germantown.

Germantown's Neighborhood Grants Program is supporting homeowner and neighborhood associations with grants up to $5,000 for projects that fall under one of four different categories.

These categories include:

Engagement: Projects that bring neighbors together for fellowship and recreation. Examples: Block/cove parties, movie nights, food trucks, face painting, youth projects, neighborhood festivals, etc.

Communications: Projects that increase the effectiveness of neighborhood organizations. Examples: Website development, newsletter development, flyers, printing costs, mailers, association establishment, governance training neighborhood leaders, etc.

Beautification: Projects that enhance or improve public areas. Examples: holiday decorations, common area landscaping, neighborhood art projects, HOA/entry signs, gardening supplies, decorative street sign funds, etc.

Safety: Projects that increase a sense of safety and well-being. Examples: Germantown Night Out, health and wellness seminars, spotlights, Neighborhood Watch awareness, emergency preparedness, Flock (license plate reading) cameras, etc.

Applications for the first rounds of these grants are due Friday, June 2 by 11:59 p.m. and late applications are said to not be considered. The first round of grant recipients are said to be notified by Friday, June 30.

More information abut eligibility, program requirements and judging criteria can be found here.