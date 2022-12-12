Germantown board prepares for 3G school vote

Following Monday's vote, Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Shelby County commissioners will vote. Thursday, Dec. 14, the MSCS and Germantown School boards will vote.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Alderman will vote on the future of Germantown schools Monday, Dec 12 at 6 p.m. This vote is a step forward and will be the first of several votes happening this week.

Last week in the dispute over Germantown elementary, middle, and high schools, also known as the 3G’s, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a proposal that would make Germantown elementary and middle schools become property of the Germantown Municipal School District

According to the proposed agreement, Germantown High would also be sold by MSCS with assistance from the city of Germantown. The agreement provides a new high school for MSCS in the Cordova area.

