Germantown Municipal School District celebrates the largest number of National Merit semifinalists in its history

Over 90% of the Semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Sixteen Houston High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced Wednesday the names of its semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Houston High School's semifinalists:

Arshad, Suha

Bhatara, Vaidehi

Byers, Cooper

Conard, Raquel

Desurkar, Pradnya

Desurkar, Pranav

Frankel, Elliott

Garde, Avani

Gardner, Angela

Harreld, Madeline

Kamin, Robert

Kasibhatla, Geetha

Li, Zhuoyuan (Alex)

Pande, Harsawardhan (Harshu)

Saksena, Saksham

Sinojia, Parth

Meet our SIXTEEN National Merit Semifinalists from Houston High School. Congratulations to all of these GMSD scholars! @houstonhighGMSD @HoustonHighHA https://t.co/KLe0ZHoY2J #sweetsixteen pic.twitter.com/Q9ybsPBXtM — Germantown MSD (@gmsdk12) September 9, 2020

These talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of applicants is about 1.5 million, and the semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

This is the largest number of semifinalists that GMSD has ever had.

"Qualifying to be a National Merit Semifinalist is such a huge honor," said student Avani Garde. "I started prepping for the PSAT the summer before my junior year. I worked practice problems about 3 hours per week, so it's really rewarding to see the payoff. It goes to show that putting in extra work helps you out in the end. National Merit Semifinalists automatically receive scholarships at many schools, so that one test can go a long way in paying for education," continued Garde.

"I feel honored to join the fine cut of my peer group, which opens various avenues for my future education including access to merit scholarships. This award is gratifying recognition of my efforts and hard work put in during high school years," echoed fellow National Merit Semifinalist Saksham Saksena.