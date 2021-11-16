Germantown Municipal Schools returns to masks, other municipal schools stay quiet

One day after making masks optional, Germantown Municipal School District announced masks would be required following a judge's order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents with a child in a Shelby County school or daycare will be required to send them in a mask.

Germantown Municipal School District said it will follow the rules set by the county and a judge's order.

This comes one day after municipal schools in Shelby Country made masks optional. That decision followed a bill signed Friday by Governor Bill Lee that banned the current mask mandate set by the Shelby County Health Department.

But a federal judge temporarily blocked that bill.

In Tennessee, eight families with children with disabilities, who they say are at a high risk of COVID-19, filed a lawsuit against the state.

The judge's blocking of the bill meant the current mandate in Shelby County stands.

Knowing that all municipal schools in the county went forward with making masks optional for school on Monday citing late notice of the judge's ruling.

In a statement by the district, Germantown acknowledged that one of the students in the lawsuit attends their schools. Because of that, the district would follow the judge's order.

"It is our understanding that the Federal Judge specifically stated that because one of the Plaintiffs in the new lawsuit is a student at Germantown Municipal School District, the Germantown Municipal School District must maintain its mask-wearing requirement as of Thursday," it read, in part.

Germantown was the only school district to respond to ABC 24 for an update.

Other municipal districts did not respond saying they would reinstate a mandatory mask-wearing in schools.

The Shelby County Schools district will require masks.

Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Shelby County Health Department's Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson is offering it during special extended hours Monday-Thursday, 8:00pm to 7:30pm. Find other sites: https://t.co/8aHsj3QkML. pic.twitter.com/Gj9RhZ6A6D — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 15, 2021

Read Germantown's statement in its entirety:

Over the weekend, we issued a notice to parents stating that a new state law took effect on Friday which prohibited mandatory mask wearing. Over the same weekend, a lawsuit was filed in Nashville requesting that the Federal Judge stop the state law from taking effect.