Germantown pastor speaks out for first time after deadly plane crash

When the time is right, Pastor Kennon Vaughan said he wants to eulogize the four victims of the crash with the rest of the church community.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Speaking publicly at Sunday's service for the first time since he and four other church members were involved in a deadly plane crash, Pastor Kennon Vaughan thanked the congregation at Harvest Church for their continued prayers.

"It was obviously just a miracle of His sovereign goodness that he saved me from the crash site and the surgeries that ensued and to this day, so I just want to start by saying praise God," Vaughan said.

The plane crash happened near CR 462 and FM 318 in Yoakum, Texas. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of the plane crash site. The church said the crash happened about 10:50 a.m. on a Tuesday as the plane with the five men onboard was on the way to Yoakum.

Harvest Church posted news of the deaths of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer on Jan. 17. Garner is listed on the church’s website as Executive Pastor.

In posts to Facebook the morning of Jan. 18, Harvest Church said Kennon Vaughan had to undergo surgery at a Texas hospital due to internal injuries.