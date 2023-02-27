x
Germantown Police, family & friends mourn death of officer

GPD said Senior Patrol Officer Michael Evans passed away in Memphis on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Credit: Germantown Police Department
Germantown Senior Patrol Officer Michael Evans

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Germantown Police and family and friends are mourning the death of one of the city’s officers.

GPD said Senior Patrol Officer Michael Evans passed away in Memphis on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. They have not said how he died.

Germantown Police said Officers Evans was an Army veteran, serving nearly nine years and two tours in Iraq before joining GPD in 2014.

In a post to social media, GPD said: “His service to the Germantown community has been exemplary. He was a dedicated, compassionate, and courageous officer who was highly regarded by every member of the department. Officer Evans had a passion for life and laughter and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. 

Please keep the Germantown Police Department family and the family of Officer Evans in your thoughts and prayers.”

