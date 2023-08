The police cruiser had to be towed away after a car flipped and crashed into it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown Police officer was involved in an early morning crash Wednesday.

An ABC24 crew arrived to the scene of the crash at Germantown Road and Neshoba Road in Germantown, where responders on scene said a car overturned and hit the police cruiser.

The police cruiser had to be towed away from the scene after sustaining damage, and we're waiting to hear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.