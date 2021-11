If you have seen Cody Howard, contact Germantown Police at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov

GERMANTOWN, Tenn — Have you seen Cody Howard?

According to Germantown police, he was last seen at his home on Pine Valley Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Howard is 25 years old. He was last known to be wearing "mossy oak" pants and an unknown color t-shirt.

GPD said his family is concerned about his whereabouts since he has not returned home.