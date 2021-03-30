Germantown police searching for missing teen

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-yera-old girl missing since Friday, March 26.
GPD said in a tweet Tuesday that Sophya Ordonez was last seen at her home in the 8400 block of Hundred Oaks in Germantown around midnight. She is believed to have left her home in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27.
Sophya is Hispanic, 5’6” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.
Anyone with any information about Sophya should contact GPD at (901) 757-5647, (901) 754-7222 or email tips to tips@germantown-tn.gov.