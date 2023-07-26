Germantown residents to host Facebook Live conversation about ongoing water supply

The City of Germantown said it located the source of the diesel leak, and the water system is now being completely flushed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now after a week without clean water, Germantown residents are frustrated, and they have a lot of unanswered questions.

Residents will host a conversation on Facebook Live Thursday, July 26 where they can share their concern.

To join the conversation, click here.

According to the City of Germantown, the city's water supply became contaminated after diesel leaked into the reservoir Thursday, July 20.

Germantown leaders said the source of the continued water contamination "has been discovered and addressed." They said the samples that were tested Tuesday, July 25 from the Southern Avenue reservoirs were clear from contamination, and they will begin with a "very controlled, systematic flushing program."

The city said the restrictions will remain in place until the entire water system has been flushed, cleared, retested and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation signs off.