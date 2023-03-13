Germantown seeks developers for a year-round 46-acre sports complex

City officials said they want the complex to support multiple sports, such as soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse, and rugby.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown said Monday it is seeking possible partners to build a 46-acre sports complex in the city.

City officials said they want the complex to support multiple sports, such as soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse, and rugby. They said they want to have indoor and outdoor areas with synthetic turf so that sports and recreational activities can take place year-round.

Interested parties are asked to fill out an official Request for Information (ROI), and can find more information at the following places:

City leaders said initial concepts for the complex include about 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor space, playgrounds, walking paths, natural wetlands, and even an area for sports medicine.