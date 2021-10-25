Longtime Germantown city administrator announces retirement

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown City Administrator Patrick Lawton has announced he will retire after 33 years at the helm.
In an announcement shared Monday night, city leaders said Lawton announced his retirement publicly during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“I just feel that the time is right,” said Lawton. “I’ve enjoyed a long and wonderful career here in Germantown. Together with elected officials, staff and members of the community, I’ve been able to accomplish so much. Germantown employees are some of the best men and women I have ever known and the current roster of directors are capable and committed to ensuring the future success of the City. It’s time to pass the torch to a new generation."
Out of 85 applicants, Lawton was hired as the assistant to the city administrator in April 1988. He and his family moved to the Germantown area from Champaign, Ill., and in August 1989, he became city administrator.
Lawton's last day with the city of Germantown will be December 31.