Germantown subcommittee votes against water bill relief for residents after water crisis

The decision came Thursday with the city's financial advisory commission recommending against the bill credit. A final decision will be made Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown residents won't be getting a water bill credit from the city's recent water crisis any time soon, the city said Thursday, after a committee decision against the move.

The Germantown financial advisory commission voted against the decision to provide a bill credit. After extensive discussion that balanced the hardship to residents and the fiscal impact to the utility fund, the group was deadlocked as to whether a credit should be given.

The tie was broken when Alderman Brian Ueleke recused himself from the vote citing his ability to participate in the Board of Mayor on Alderman discussion on Monday. The final vote resulted in a subcommittee recommendation to not provide a credit.

The topic will be brought before the Board of Mayor on Aldermen for consideration during the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 14. The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 1930 S. Germantown Road.

Germantown had to shut down the water supply for one week in July from diesel contamination in the entire water supply.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo told ABC24 a worker was filling a generator tank with diesel fuel so it could keep providing power to the city's water treatment facility, but for some reason, the technician didn't notice the tank had filled up and was spilling dozens of gallons of fuel before cutting off the supply. That worker was put on administrative leave and later fired

He said the diesel drained down a slope, contaminating dirt above the source to a major storage tank.